Blue Jays' Simeon Woods Richardson: Finally gets into win column

Woods Richardson (1-7) notched the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out one.

Woods Richardson landed only 28 of his 55 offerings for strikes, but he still managed to keep Boston off the board en route to getting into the win column for the first time this year. After being jettisoned by the Twins earlier this season, the 25-year-old right-hander is up to seven scoreless frames covering two outings in bulk relief with the Blue Jays. Even so, Woods Richardson has a 6.75 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 30:28 K:BB over 54.2 innings on the campaign and could be relegated to mop-up duties more frequently once Shane Bieber (elbow) is ready to make his season debut.