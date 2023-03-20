Morris (undisclosed) made his first appearance of the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League schedule in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a run scored while playing three innings at third base.

Morris isn't a serious candidate to win a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, but his usage in the Grapefruit League game at least confirms that he's healthy again after an unspecified injury sidelined him at Triple-A Buffalo from Aug. 6 onward last season. Before picking up the injury, the infield slashed .258/.399/.353 with five home runs and one stolen base in 312 plate appearances between stops at Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire.