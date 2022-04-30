Saucedo (hip) will undergo an MRI but is expected to require a trip to the injured list, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Saucedo exited Friday's game against the Astros with right hip discomfort and will likely miss additional time. Assuming the southpaw is placed on the injured list, Bowden Francis is expected to rejoin Toronto's bullpen after being sent down Friday.
