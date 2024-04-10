Palmer (elbow) struck out five and allowed no hits while walking three over three scoreless innings Tuesday for Double-A New Hampshire in a 8-2 win over Somerset.

Making his first appearance at the Double-A level since 2022 after he was limited to five appearances between the rookie-ball and Single-A levels last season upon completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Palmer was outstanding in his 2024 debut. He pumped in 33 of his 62 pitches for strikes while working as a tandem starter in front of CJ Van Eyk, who followed with six strikeouts over three innings of his own.