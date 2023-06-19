The Blue Jays recalled Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

He'll join the big club for the first time this season after he had previously been optioned to Triple-A late in spring training. Over 23.2 innings out of the Buffalo bullpen, Thornton pitched to a 3.04 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB. He'll presumably be limited to lower-leverage spots in relief while he's up with the big club.