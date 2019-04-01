Thornton gave up no runs on two hits with no walks over five innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday. He struck out eight.

Thornton set a new franchise record, striking out eight batters in his MLB debut. Even though his rotation spot is expected to be temporary, a performance like this does not hurt his chances for a more permanent stay. The right hander is scheduled to make his next start Friday at Progressive Field.

