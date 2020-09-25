Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
His second-inning blast opened the scoring as the Jays clinched a playoff berth. Guerrero is heating up in the regular season's final days, collecting nine hits in the last four games including three doubles, a triple and Thursday's long ball, and on the season the 21-year-old is hitting .263 with eight homers and 32 RBI through 57 games.
