Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Royals.
The first baseman has been locked in to begin the season. Guerrero's .407 batting average (11-for-27) through seven games is impressive and comes with two homers, a steal, five runs and six RBI, but he also boasts an eye-popping 5:1 BB:K. With hits in five straight games and homers in two straight, the 24-year-old seems poised to put together a massive month of April.
