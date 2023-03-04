Guerrero (knee) underwent an MRI which revealed nothing more than minor knee inflammation, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
The lack of structural damage is a great sign for Guerrero and his ability to get back on the field shortly. That said, his status for the World Baseball Classic remains in doubt - if there's any question about Guerrero's health, the Blue Jays seem unlikely to send their star first baseman to the tournament.
