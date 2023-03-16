Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Making his return to the lineup after dealing with some knee soreness, Guerrero crushed a JT Brubaker pitch off the wall in left field to bring home Whit Merrifield in the third inning. Guerrero's minor injury cost him a chance to play in the WBC, but he doesn't seem to need much more work to be ready for Opening Day -- he's gone 4-for-13 this spring with two homers, plus Wednesday's double.