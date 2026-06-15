Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Expected back Tuesday

Guerrero (back) was available to pinch hit Sunday and will likely rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The first baseman was getting ready to hit in the ninth inning when the game was close, but he was kept on the bench after the Yankees erupted for five runs in the top of the frame. Guerrero will benefit from Monday's off day after sitting out the last two contests with lower-back tightness. He's batting just .184 (7-for-38) to begin June, with his homer drought standing at 22 games.