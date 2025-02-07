Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Friday that the club will "continue to work" on signing Guerrero to a long-term contract extension, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

It's not earth-shattering news but is at least a confirmation on Atkins' part that negotiations with his star player are ongoing. Guerrero said on the Spanish-language Abriendo El podcast in December that the Blue Jays' offer "was not even close to what we are looking for," and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in January that the two sides were at least $100 million apart. The 25-year-old Guerrero has said he will not discuss an extension during spring training, so the two sides have until Feb. 18 to work something out. It does not appear at this juncture that anything is remotely close.