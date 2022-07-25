Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over Boston.

Guerrero scored on a Cavan Biggio single in the first inning, then sent Raimel Tapia home on a single of his own in the fifth inning. This was the first baseman's fourth multi-hit performance in his last six games, raising his batting average from .268 to .280 during that span. Guerrero has an impressive .341 batting average for the month, but he has just two home runs in July after hitting nine in June.