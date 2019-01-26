The Blue Jays announced Saturday that Guerrero will be one of 15 non-roster invitees to big-league spring training, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

The development doesn't come as a surprise given Guerrero's status as the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball entering the 2019 season. After tearing through Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo last season, Guerrero seemingly has nothing more to prove in the minors, though there's a good possibility he'll be dispatched to the International League to begin the upcoming campaign as the Blue Jays look to delay his MLB service clock. Much like how the Braves proceeded with Ronald Acuna a season ago, Guerrero projects to make his Blue Jays debut at some point before the end of April.