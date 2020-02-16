Guerrero has been working with hitting coach Guillermo Martinez to refine his swing plane and improve his launch angle, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

The 20-year-old is coming off a solid rookie season, but Vladito didn't meet the inflated expectations attached to him in the minors thanks in large part to a 6.7 percent launch angle and groundball rate north of 50 percent. Guerrero demonstrated in the Home Run Derby that he can crush a baseball; the trick now is to do it more consistently during game conditions. If he can add more loft to the ball and make better contact, the sky is the limit on his power potential.