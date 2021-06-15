Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Guerrero came to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning down by a run, and he delivered a solo shot to tie it, his 22nd of the 2021 campaign. He's now left the yard in four consecutive contests and leads all of baseball in home runs, with Fernando Tatis the next closest with 19 homers.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Homers again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swats 20th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Clubs MLB-leading 19th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Mashes 18th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Pops 17th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches massive homer•