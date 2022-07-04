Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.

Guerrero knocked an RBI single in the third inning before adding an RBI double in the ninth. He went 3-for-22 over his previous five games since his last multi-hit effort June 28. The star slugger still owns a disappointing .267/.353/.497 slash line with 31 extra-base hits and 53 RBI through 79 games. On the bright side, Guerrero posted a .938 OPS with nine homers in June.