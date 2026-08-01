Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Lashes double in return

Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

With the Blue Jays down 1-0, Guerrero led off the sixth inning with a line-drive rocket off the wall in left-center field that left his bat at 112.4 mph. The 27-year-old slugger sat out Wednesday's game due to a sore hamstring, but after Thursday's off day he appears to be fully recovered. It's been a tough campaign for Guerrero, who is stuck in a 14-game homer drought and has just six long balls on the year, but Friday's hard contact offers some hope he might be able to close out the season on a high note.