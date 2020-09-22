Guerrero went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI in Monday's 11-5 win over the Yankees

Guerrero belted a two-run double in the bottom of the third and added another run-scoring two-base hit an inning later. The third-baseman also had a triple, giving him seven total bases in the tilt. The 21-year-old has 28 RBI to go along with a .249/.324/.434 slash line on the campaign.