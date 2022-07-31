Guerrero went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Guerrero is now up to two stolen bases on the season, both of which have come within the past week. Since the beginning of July, Guerrero has left the yard just three times, but he hasn't been too much of a disappointment for fantasy managers, considering he's hitting .340 with 16 runs and 16 RBI in addition to two steals on the month. Guerrero will be in the lineup once again for Sunday's series finale with Detroit, manning first base and batting second.