Guerrero crushed a double with an exit velocity of 110 mph during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

It's far from the first time this spring the 22-year-old reached triple digits in exit velocity. Guerrero has erupted for a .520/.613/.840 slash line this spring over 12 games with five extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and a homer) and a stellar 6:2 BB:K. Perhaps more importantly, he's shown an improved launch angle when he has made hard contact, which has been viewed as the key to him unlocking his full potential at the plate. It's taken a couple of years, but Guerrero seems poised to start matching his massive minor-league numbers in the majors.