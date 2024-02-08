Guerrero will make $19.9 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration case against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's the largest salary ever awarded by an arbitration panel, although the amount falls well short of the $31 million deal Juan Soto reached with the Yankees in January to avoid arbitration. Guerrero's numbers dropped in nearly every statistical category last season compared to the marks he set in 2022, but the slugging first baseman will receive a $5.4 million raise nonetheless. Guerrero remains a high-value fantasy asset, but his stellar 2021 campaign is beginning to look more like an anomaly than a season off which we should base expectations.