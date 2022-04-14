Guerrero (finger) will start at first base and bat third in Thursday's game against the Yankees.

As anticipated, the stitches Guerrero required for his finger after he was spiked during a play at first base in Wednesday's 6-4 win over New York won't prevent him from sticking in the lineup for the series finale. Even after suffering the injury in question, Guerrero still produced a pair of home runs and a double in his final three at-bats Wednesday to finish with 14 total bases.