Guerrero (concussion) will go through a full workout Wednesday and is targeting a return to the Blue Jays' active roster Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

Guerrero landed on the 7-day concussion injured list last weekend but is on track for activation when first eligible. He went through a light workout Tuesday and will ramp up the intensity with a full workout Wednesday. Guerrero could play a rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday or Friday before returning Saturday, assuming all checks out well.