Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.
Guerrero recorded his second straight three-hit performance and extended his hitting streak to five games. The young outfielder has racked up three homers, two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored during that stretch, a span in which he's also posted a 1.431 OPS.
