Guerrero is hoping to prove in the Dominican Winter League that he can still be an option at third base for the Blue Jays in 2021, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

He has reportedly lost 40 pounds since July and 20 since the end of the season, down to 245 pounds. Guerrero moved to first base this past season, but it would give the Blue Jays some extra versatility if he could play both corner infield spots. Typically players don't move back up the defensive spectrum, but it's possible in this case if Guerrero is diligent about staying in better shape.