Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: X-rays come back negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Guerrero's right forearm came back negative after he had be removed from Thursday's contest against the Guardians following a hit-by-pitch.
Guerrero eventually had to exit the game after being struck by a Tanner Bibee offering, but he has managed to escape with merely a contusion. Consider Guerrero day-to-day.
