X-rays on Guerrero's right forearm came back negative after he had be removed from Thursday's contest against the Guardians following a hit-by-pitch.

Guerrero eventually had to exit the game after being struck by a Tanner Bibee offering, but he has managed to escape with merely a contusion. Consider Guerrero day-to-day.

