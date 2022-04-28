Guerrero underwent X-rays on his right foot Wednesday which were negative, but his foot is still sore enough that he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Boston, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero fouled a ball off his foot Wednesday, and while he remained in the game, he evidently didn't escape entirely without injury. His issue does seem to be a minor one, as he could be available off the bench if he responds well to pregame treatment, but it will be Gosuke Katoh serving as the first baseman for now.