Merrifield (quadriceps) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Merrifield will rejoin the spring lineup for the first time since last Thursday after a minor right quad injury prompted the Blue Jays to hold him out for a few days. Though he'll be leading off Tuesday, Merrifield will most likely find himself in the bottom half of the batting order during the regular season, at which time George Springer is expected to serve as Toronto's primary table setter.