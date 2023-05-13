Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over Atlanta.
He scored Toronto's first run in the fifth inning on a George Springer single, giving Chris Bassitt all the support he would need as the veteran righty tossed a shutout. Merrifield has shrugged off a slow start to the season, and over his last 20 games he's batting .311 (23-for-74) with one homer, eight RBI, nine runs and six of his eight stolen bases on the year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Homers, drives in four•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Runs wild in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Hit streak at 10 games•