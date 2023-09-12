Merrifield, who is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers, is dealing with left groin tightness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Per Davidi, Merrifield is likely available off the bench. He may not have started anyway against tough righty Max Scherzer, as Merrifield has seen his playing time slip against same-handed pitching.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sitting again against RHP•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Three hits, stolen base in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Four hits in win•