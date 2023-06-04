Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a steal in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

Merrifield got the scoring started Sunday with a two-run double off Kodai Senga in the second inning before swiping his 16th stolen base in the sixth. Merrifield has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball of late -- he's gone 22-for-57 (.386) over his last 16 games, boosting his slash line to .299/.349/.392 with two homers, 23 RBI and 28 runs scored through 212 plate appearances this season.