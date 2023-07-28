Merrifield is batting leadoff and starting in right field Friday against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Normal leadoff man George Springer has been dropped to the fifth spot in the batting order amidst a slump. Merrifield has earned the ascension to the top of the order by putting up a .968 OPS with five home runs and two stolen bases in July.
