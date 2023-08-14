Merrifield went 4-for-6 with one double, one RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Merrifield has now hit safely in six straight with three multi-hit games and a .429 average over that stretch. 2023 has been a resurgent year for the 34-year-old whose .302 average is his highest since 2019 as a member of the Royals. Merrifield has added 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 53 runs, and 21 stolen bases on the season and is a mainstay at the top of a potent Blue Jays lineup.