Merrifield went 4-for-6 with one double, one RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Merrifield has now hit safely in six straight with three multi-hit games and a .429 average over that stretch. 2023 has been a resurgent year for the 34-year-old whose .302 average is his highest since 2019 as a member of the Royals. Merrifield has added 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 53 runs, and 21 stolen bases on the season and is a mainstay at the top of a potent Blue Jays lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Gets day off•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Lofts homer No. 10•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Big game from top of order•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Elevated to leadoff spot•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Belts seventh homer•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Tallies four hits•