Merrifield is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Merrifield will get his first day off since July 1, joining Kevin Kiermaier (elbow), Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal as the Blue Jays' reserve position players for the series opener. With Merrifield resting, Cavan Biggio will enter the lineup at second base while rookie Davis Schneider starts in left field and takes over as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter.