Merrifield will sit Saturday against Kansas City.
Merrifield hits the bench after going 0-for-4 in each of his last four games. Davis Schneider starts at second base Saturday, while Daulton Varsho starts in left field, the two spots Merrifield has split his time between this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Three hits, stolen base in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Four hits in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Gets day off•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Lofts homer No. 10•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Big game from top of order•