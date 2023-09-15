Merrifield is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Merrifield missed some time earlier this week due to left groin tightness, though he should be available off the bench for the Blue Jays in Friday's series opener versus Boston. Cavan Biggio is starting at second base and Daulton Varsho will play left field. Davis Schneider is serving as Toronto's designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Dealing with groin tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sitting again against RHP•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Three hits, stolen base in win•