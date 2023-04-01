Merrifield will sit Saturday against the Cardinals.
Merrifield got the start at second base on Opening Day, but it will be Cavan Biggio who takes over in the second game of the year. Merrifield stumbled to a .250/.298/.375 line last season and turned 34 in January, so there's no guarantee he continues to earn everyday at-bats.
