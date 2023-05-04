Merrifield is not in the Blue Jays' lineup for Thursday's game in Boston.
The Jays are going with Cavan Biggio at second base against Brayan Bello. Merrifield began the season with a 22-game on-base streak but has since failed to reach base the last two contests.
