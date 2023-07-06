Merrifield isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Merrifield broke out of his slump at the plate Tuesday -- going 2-for-4 with two RBI -- and he'll get a breather during Toronto's first game Thursday. Cavan Biggio will fill in at the keystone and bat seventh.
