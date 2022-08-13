Merrifield isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians.
Merrifield will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Raimel Tapia is staring in center field while Santiago Espinal starts at second base.
