Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Merrifield started in left field for Toronto, marking the third position he has fielded in his past three starts (he played second base Wednesday and right field Sunday). The versatility is helping him remain in the lineup, as the veteran has started 10 of Toronto's 13 games so far this season. Merrifield is slashing a modest .250/.310/.278 with just one extra-base hit (a double) through 42 plate appearances, but he did manage his second theft Thursday. Fantasy managers who roster Merrifield likely aren't expecting much in the way of power from the 34-year-old, so he'll need to provide production in the stolen-base department to remain a viable fantasy asset.