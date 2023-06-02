Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Brewers.
After batting .372 (16-for-43) over the final 12 games in May, Merrifield had no problem carrying his momentum over into June. The 34-year-old's hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season to .295/.345/.388, and with 15 steals in 50 games he's on pace to reach the 40 SB plateau for the third time in his career.
