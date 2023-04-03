Merrifield is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Merrifield will sit for the second time in the Blue Jays' first four games of the season after logging starts at second base and left field on the two occasions he was included in the lineup. The keystone looks to be Merrifield's clearest path to steady playing time, but he'll first have to outperform the likes of Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal to secure a larger share of the starts at the position.