Merrifield is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Orioles.
Merrifield will get a day off after he went 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the Blue Jays' loss Friday. Merrifield has operated as regular in the lineup this season and although he's batting just .200 since the beginning of May, he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his starting role. Santiago Espinal will take over at second base and bat eighth against Baltimore.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Runs wild in Saturday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Collects eighth steal•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Homers, drives in four•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Runs wild in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Out of lineup Saturday•