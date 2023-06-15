Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a steal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

Merrifield continues to swing a hot bat in June, recording three hits in Wednesday's win over the Orioles, including an RBI double in the top of the eighth to give the Jays a 2-0 lead. The second baseman is batting .386 this month with five multi-hit games, though he's still sitting at just two home runs on the season. He'll also look to extend current six-game hitting streak when Toronto takes on Baltimore in the final game of the road series.