Merrifield went 0-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, a run scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

The 34-year-old got off to a slow start on the basepaths this season, but Merrifield seems to have figured out that stealing is easier than ever in 2023. He's now 11-for-12 on stolen base attempts through 32 games, including seven pilfers in the last seven contests thanks to a pair of three-steal performances. His .284 batting average and .341 OBP would also be his best marks since 2019, but he isn't yet showing much power, swatting just one homer with a .388 SLG.