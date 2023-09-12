Merrifield is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
It seems that Merrifield has fallen into the short side of a platoon, as this will be Merrifield's third straight game sitting against a righty. He last started against a righty Sept. 8.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Three hits, stolen base in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Four hits in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Gets day off•