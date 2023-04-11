Merrifield is absent from the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.
He had started each of the last six contests but will sit this one out. Cavan Biggio will play second base while Daulton Varsho and George Springer handle the corner outfield spots.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Swipes first bag•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Back in spring lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sidelined with quad tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head•