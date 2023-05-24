Merrifield went 3-for-6 with one double, three runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Merrifield extended his hitting streak to five games, going 10-for-19 with a home run and two steals in that span. The 34-year-old second baseman has looked like his old self after a down 2022 season. Merrifield is now slashing .295/.345/.397 with two homers, 19 RBI, 24 runs scored and 14 steals (in 15 attempts) through 171 plate appearances.